Lufkin licker: Blue Bell says ice cream-licking viral video happened in Texas

HOUSTON - Blue Bell Creameries said it believes its staff has identified the carton of ice cream seen being licked by a woman in a now-viral video and that the incident happened in Lufkin.

Blue Bell said the incident happened in a Lufkin Walmart and that the company removed all of the Tin Roof flavor gallons from the location as a precaution.

Lufkin police are taking over the investigation and said detectives obtained surveillance video from the store on the night of June 28 that shows a woman matching the description of the woman seen in the video.

KPRC2 Surveillance image of the woman police say was seen licking ice cream and putting the carton back on the store shelf at a Walmart in Lufkin.

Police said they believe they have identified the woman and that charges are expected to be filed.

"Our biggest concern is consumer safety – in that regard we are glad to see the tainted product off the shelves," Lufkin Director of Public Safety Gerald Williamson said.

The video went viral as authorities have worked to identify the woman.

Here's Blue Bell's response Wednesday from its website:

"We have identified a Walmart in Lufkin, Texas, as the store where the malicious act of food tampering took place. Our staff recognized the location in the video, and we inspected the freezer case. We found a Tin Roof half gallon that appears to have been compromised. Based on security footage, the location and the inspection of the carton, we believe we may have recovered the half gallon that was tampered with. Out of an abundance of caution, we have also removed all Tin Roof half gallons from that location.

"The Lufkin Police Department has been notified and is taking over the investigation.

"The safety of our ice cream is our highest priority, and we work hard to maintain the highest level of confidence of our customers. Food tampering is not a joke, and we will not tolerate tampering with our products. We are grateful to the customers who alerted us and provided us with information."

The company earlier this week said the ice cream in its containers should freeze to the lid, creating a natural seal. If anyone previously tampered with a lid, consumers would likely notice.

However, KPRC2 did an unscientific test of the ice cream. You can read and see the video here.

*** WARNING - Video post contains graphic language some may feel to be inappropriate ***

What kinda psychopathic behavior is this?! pic.twitter.com/T8AIdGpmuS — Optimus Primal (@BlindDensetsu) June 29, 2019

