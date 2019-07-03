We licked Blue Bell ice cream: Could people tell whether the ice cream had been tampered with?

HOUSTON - In the wake of the Blue Bell ice cream licker incident, we decided to see whether people in our newsroom in an unscientific survey could tell whether a half-gallon of Tin Roof ice cream had been tampered with.

KPRC 2's Robert Arnold opened one of the containers and licked the ice cream in one of the containers and then replaced the lid and placed it back into the newsroom freezer with the label "LICKED." The other container was labeled "NOT LICKED."

Our newsroom staff members opened the containers and tried to determine which one had been licked.

Watch the video above for our full, unscientific experiment.

Blue Bell responded to the original licking incident by saying they will attempt to identify the woman and that consumers could tell the difference in packaging if the ice cream had been tampered with.

"This type of incident will not be tolerated. Food safety is a top priority, and we work hard to provide a safe product and maintain the highest level of confidence from our consumers."

The company says the ice cream in its containers should freeze to the lid, creating a natural seal. If anyone previously tampered with a lid, consumers would likely notice.

