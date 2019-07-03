Does Google know that Houston is not Dallas? Apparently not...

Google

HOUSTON - This has been bugging me for about three weeks now and my managers thought it would be a good idea to write a story about it.

The Dallas skyline shows up in Google Maps when you search for Houston.

Click here to see for yourself.

Many would ask, why do you know this and why does it bother you.

Well, I pull up a map of Houston every day when I sit down for work. This makes it easier for me to find out where things are happening around the city when we get news.

I thought this issue would resolve itself in time, as most trivial issues do, but this has been going on for too long.

You would think that Google would be able to differentiate between the Dallas skyline and the Houston skyline, especially if the company's goal (in this instance) is to provide a map of a city.

It appears that the photo that is pulling up for Houston was uploaded by Manfred White in January 2019.

What's even more troubling, is that when you click on the image from the Google Maps landing page, it pulls up more photos ... of Dallas and Austin.

If you do an image search on the photo that is showing up for Houston by right-clicking on the photo, a page full of information about downtown Dallas appears...

Now, this may seem like it's not a big deal, and it really isn't. The world will continue to turn, the sun will continue to rise and Houstonians will continue to sit in traffic.

But the fact of the matter is that Houston is the fourth biggest city in the country, you would think that Google could get our city's skyline correct on its map.

