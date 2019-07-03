LIVE STREAM: 18-wheeler falls off 610 East Loop bridge at Ship Channel

An 18-wheeler fell off a bridge Wednesday near Galena Park and crushed a building on the ground below.

The crash was reported about 8:45 a.m. at 401 Concrete Lane, which is just below the Interstate 610 East Loop bridge just before Buffalo Bayou.

Video from SKY 2 showed damage to the bridge’s guardrail. The semi-trailer appeared to have landed upside down on a building at the Huntsman facility on the south banks of the bayou.

PHOTOS: Tractor-trailer falls off East Loop bridge

The condition of the truck driver was not immediately clear.

Emergency crews had at least four northbound lanes of the freeway blocked while crews evaluated the damage to the bridge. Drivers were urged to avoid the area.

This story is developing.

