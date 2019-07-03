Family identifies toddler killed during attempted robbery in Spring

SPRING, Texas - A child was killed and his father was shot several times in the chest during what the Harris County Sheriff's Office is calling an "apparent home invasion robbery" in Spring.

According to authorities, the shooting happened just before midnight Tuesday at an apartment complex on Trailing Vine Road and Stepinwolf Lane.

A father was sitting in his open garage with his two-year-old son - identified as Ivory West Jr. - and a friend when they were approached by two men, deputies said.

Deputies said the men immediately opened fire on the three. Ivory was killed, the father was shot around nine or ten times in the chest, and the father’s friend was shot in the leg, authorities said.

The father was transported to a hospital via Life Flight. His condition is unknown.

During the shooting, the mother - who was inside the apartment with a two-month-old child - told police she heard fireworks and came downstairs to investigate, where she encountered one of the shooters, authorities said.

The woman told authorities the man demanded money from her at gunpoint, to which she replied that they didn’t have any money, deputies said.

According to authorities, both men ran away through the complex, heading south.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the fireworks happened immediately prior to the shooting and may have been used a ploy to distract people from the shooting.

Gonzalez said called the crime a senseless act, saying these types of crime are becoming more prevalent.

"Unfortunately, we're seeing more and more of this type of violence in Harris County lately,' Gonzalez said. "Where people are shooting without provocation.”

The men are described as two black men between the ages of 25 and 35. They are believed to be around 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet tall, Gonzalez said.

One of the men was last seen wearing a red Nike hoodie with gold letters across the front, a black cap and black pants. The other was wearing a gray T-shirt and a red cap.

Investigators are working to learn more details about what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.