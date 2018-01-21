There's now a Mrs. Springer Dinger!

HOUSTON - Astros fan favorite George Springer will be getting his World Series ring along with the rest of his team in a few months, but Saturday he got another special piece of jewelry on his finger: a wedding band.

The World Series MVP married his longtime love Charlise Castro in Newport Beach, California.

While we all wait anxiously for the official wedding photos to be released, the lovely bride gave Astros fans a sneak peak into the happy couple’s wedding weekend by posting on Instagram. She’s the real MVP!

The bride’s Instagram story included pictures from Friday night, when the rehearsal dinner was held, and from the wedding day Saturday.

You can’t tell me she’s not beautiful. Wow, that’s my new sister y’all! 💜 pic.twitter.com/DVuJAqrPZF — Lena Springer❤️ (@LenaSpringer) January 21, 2018

