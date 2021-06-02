State seeks 30 years for Chauvin; defense wants time served

FILE - In this April 15, 2021, file image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and defendant, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, address Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Nelson is asking that the judge sentence Chauvin, convicted of murder in the death of George Floyd, to probation and time already served, probationary sentence, limiting his incarceration to time served, or in the alternative, a downward durational departure in crafting its sentence for Mr. Chauvin. (Court TV via AP, Pool File)

MINNEAPOLIS – Prosecutors are seeking a 30-year sentence for the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murder in George Floyd's death, but a defense attorney is asking that Derek Chauvin be sentenced to probation and time already served, according to court documents filed Wednesday.

Chauvin is scheduled to be sentenced June 25 following his conviction on murder and manslaughter charges. Judge Peter Cahill previously ruled there were aggravating factors in Floyd’s death, which gives him the discretion to sentence Chauvin above the range recommended by state guidelines.

Prosecutors said Chauvin's actions were egregious and a sentence of 30 years would “properly account for the profound impact of Defendant's conduct on the victim, the victim's family, and the community.” They said that Chauvin's actions “shocked the Nation's conscience.”

Ad

“No sentence can undo Mr. Floyd’s death, and no sentence can undo the trauma Defendant’s actions have inflicted. But the sentence the Court imposes must show that no one is above the law, and no one is below it," prosecutors wrote. “Defendant’s sentence must hold him fully accountable for his reprehensible conduct.”

Defense attorney Eric Nelson cited Chauvin's age, lack of a criminal record, and support from family and friends in requesting a sentence of probation and time served. He said Chauvin was the product of a “broken” system.

Mark Osler, a former federal prosecutor and now a professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law, said it's not unusual for attorneys to make these kinds of requests as a sort of “opening offer." He said there is zero chance that Chauvin will get probation, and prosecutors are also unlikely to get the 30 years they are requesting.

He said Nelson's attempts to paint Chauvin as a good fit for probation and a law-abiding citizen will probably face “ferocious push-back from the government," given Chauvin is also charged with tax evasion. He added that Nelson's reference to Chauvin being the product of a broken system is “fascinating — most Americans seem to think that Chauvin embodies what is broken about our system of criminal justice.”

Ad

Chauvin was convicted in April of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for pressing his knee against Floyd’s neck for about 9 1/2 minutes as the Black man said he couldn’t breathe and went motionless. Floyd’s death, captured on widely seen bystander video, set off demonstrations around the United States and beyond as protesters demanded changes in policing.

Ad

Ad

Ad