VIDEO: Teen is amazed by his own height after standing for the first time since spinal cord injury

A North Carolina teen who suffered a spinal cord injury in a hood-surfing accident couldn’t believe how tall he was after standing up for the first time in nine months, FOX 10 reports.

In the video recorded by his mother Beth Hodge, 17-year-old J.J. reacts to standing up for the first time since his injury.

As soon as he was able to stand upright, the teen is heard in the video saying, “Dude, I’m tall!”

According to FOX 10, J.J. started neuromuscular electrical stimulations (NMES) to help strengthen his core and stimulations, shown in the video above, are what helped J.J. stand up for the first time.

“They are concentrating on his core now, trying to strengthen it to allow him to do things like transfer himself to/from his chair and use a manual chair instead of only the big power chair,” his mother on a Facebook page dedicated to her son’s recovery “It’s a long and arduous process, but JJ says he is up for the challenge.”