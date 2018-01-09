Montgomery County softball coach accused of sexually assaulting teen

THE WOODLANDS, Texas - A Montgomery County softball coach was arrested last week after being accused of sexually assaulting a teenager who he coached, authorities said.

Juan Corona, 44, who is also known as “Coach Manny,” was arrested Wednesday and charged with three counts of sexual assault of a child.

Capt. Dan Zientek, of the Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office, said Corona has been coaching for about 17 years, and in recent years has been giving private lessons at the South Montgomery County Softball League. In some cases, Corona would pick up the children from school and take them to their lessons, Zientek said.

Zientek said Corona sexually assaulted a 14-year-old during one of these drives to a lesson and then told the child they could not play for the team if anyone was told about the encounter.

Investigators said they believe there may be more victims given the amount of contact Corona had with children during his time as a coach.

Corona is being held in jail on a $100,000 bond.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Constable’s Office at 281-364-4211.

Investigators have scheduled a 3 p.m. news conference to discuss the case. Click2Houston.com plans to offer a livestream of the event.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.