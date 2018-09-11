Man pleads guilty in 2016 stabbing death of 16-year-old Baytown girl

GALVESTON, Texas - A man accused of stabbing his 16-year-old girlfriend to death nearly two years ago pleaded guilty to murder Tuesday, according to prosecutors.

Jesse Dobbs, 21, was arrested Nov. 9, 2016, in connection with the death of Kirsten Fritch.

Fritch was reported missing Nov. 8, after her mother and sister were found shot to death in their Baytown home. Fritch’s body was found in a wooded area in Texas City on Nov. 10. She had been stabbed more than 50 times, investigators said.

According to investigators, Dobbs confessed to killing Fritch during an interview with detectives, saying, “Kirsten is dead. I killed her. Not the real Kirsten, but the fake Kirsten.”

According to Galveston County prosecutors, Dobbs entered a guilty plea in the case. The penalty phase of the case is scheduled to begin Monday.

Dobbs has never been charged in the deaths of Fritch’s mother and sister, but police did say he was a suspect.

Jesse Dobbs

