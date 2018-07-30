Love Legos? Meet them in 'person' in downtown Houston

HOUSTON - Calling all Legos lovers: You now have a chance to interact with globally-recognized Nathan Sawaya's "PARK PEOPLE" in downtown Houston -- for free!

The interactive Lego brick structures will take a seat at two Brookfield properties buildings this summer.

The monochromatic human forms will be at Allen Center on The Acre from 8 a.m to 8 p.m. between July 23 and August 10.

The human-form Legos will then be moved the Houston Center between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. from August 13-24.

The theme was inspired by the simple moments of "just taking a seat." Interaction is encouraged by taking a seat next to the figures. Tell them about your day or just take pictures.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.