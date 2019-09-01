Popular Heights deli, Carter and Cooley Co., closes its doors after 30 years

HOUSTON - A popular Heights deli closed its doors Saturday after 30 years of being in service.

Carter and Cooley Co. announced the closing Thursday and thanked all the customers who supported the business throughout the years on 19th Street.

Where is it going?

The good news is, the sandwich shop is moving to a new location. Although the new location and opening date have not been announced, guests can still look forward to the company coming back.

Stay up to date with future announcements by following its Facebook page.

19th Street will be forever changed this weekend. With a heavy heart we say goodbye to the best little sandwich shop in... Posted by Shop Heights 19th Street on Thursday, 29 August 2019

Good morning folks!! Well, today is our last day on 19th street! We'll be open until 5 pm unless we run out of food before then. All supplies are limited, first come, first serve. Come eat with us! Posted by Carter and Cooley Co. on Saturday, 31 August 2019

