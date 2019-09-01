Local

Popular Heights deli, Carter and Cooley Co., closes its doors after 30 years

By Brittany Taylor - Digital News Editor

HOUSTON - A popular Heights deli closed its doors Saturday after 30 years of being in service. 

Carter and Cooley Co. announced the closing Thursday and thanked all the customers who supported the business throughout the years on 19th Street.

Where is it going?

The good news is, the sandwich shop is moving to a new location. Although the new location and opening date have not been announced, guests can still look forward to the company coming back. 

