New report shows growing diversity, challenges migrants in Houston area face

HOUSTON, Texas – A new report released by the Migration Policy Institute shows just how diverse the Houston metro area is.

Houston is known for being a diverse city being that the immigrant population makes up almost one-quarter of the total population.

The immigrant population has contributed significantly to Houston’s cultural and economic growth and has made it a melting pot of different cultures and traditions.

According to the report, almost half of all the children under the age of 18, who are living in the Houston area, live in households with at least one immigrant parent, which is a testament to the significant impact that immigrants have had on Houston’s demographics and social fabric.

The report, which was written by Valerie Lacarte, Michael Fix and Jeanne Batalova, shows how Houston has been a welcoming destination for humanitarian migrants, and is the top destination in the US for unaccompanied children released to sponsors.

While the report says that most immigrants in the Houston area are US citizens, green card holders, or have some other legal status, it also shows that some have temporary statuses that do not offer a path to permanent residence or are unauthorized.

According to estimates by MPI, there are around 360,000 adults in the metro area who meet the criteria to become US citizens, but many face barriers to naturalization.

This in particular highlights the need for greater support and resources to help immigrants navigate the complex legal system, according to the report.

But, despite the challenges, the report shows that immigrant workers continue to play crucial roles in vital sectors of the Houston economy, contributing to growth and development.

However, the report also shows that there are still some areas where immigrants face barriers to employment and economic stability. For instance, approximately one-fifth of college-educated immigrants are underemployed, and 43% of immigrants in the metro area have family incomes below 200% of the federal poverty level.

This underscores the importance of organizations and service providers working to reduce barriers and assist with naturalization applications and legal assistance for those with temporary or liminal statuses.

By doing so, the reports find that they can help maximize immigrants’ economic and civic contributions to the Houston area and ensure that they have the resources and support they need to thrive and succeed.