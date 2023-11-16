64º
Man accused of shooting, killing common-law wife in SW Houston taken into custody

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Bird Run Drive shooting (Houston Police Department)

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department said a man accused of shooting and killing his common-law wife in southwest Houston on Nov. 10 has been taken into custody.

Christopher Levels, 40, has been charged with murder.

The shooting happened in the 8500 block of Bird Run Drive. It is on the southwest edge of Houston, very close to Missouri City.

According to Lt. Larry Crowson with HPD, the two were fighting when the man shot the woman. The man then fled the scene.

HPD said the charge was filed by the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office. They said they will post a booking photo of the suspect when it is available.

