Authorities searching for man who shot, killed girlfriend during fight in SW Houston

HOUSTON – Authorities are searching for a man they said shot and killed his girlfriend during a fight in southwest Houston Friday.

Houston Police are at the scene in the 8500 block of Bird Run Drive. This is on the southwest edge of Houston near Missouri City.

According to Lt. Larry Crowson with HPD, the boyfriend and girlfriend were fighting when the boyfriend shot the woman. The man then fled the scene.

Police said the woman was found dead at the scene.