56º
Join Insider

Local News

Authorities searching for man who shot, killed girlfriend during fight in SW Houston

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Tags: shooting, crime, Houston
Bird Run Drive shooting (Houston Police Department)

HOUSTON – Authorities are searching for a man they said shot and killed his girlfriend during a fight in southwest Houston Friday.

Houston Police are at the scene in the 8500 block of Bird Run Drive. This is on the southwest edge of Houston near Missouri City.

According to Lt. Larry Crowson with HPD, the boyfriend and girlfriend were fighting when the boyfriend shot the woman. The man then fled the scene.

Police said the woman was found dead at the scene.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Christian Terry covered digital news in Tyler and Wichita Falls before returning to the Houston area where he grew up. He is passionate about weather and the outdoors and often spends his days off on the water fishing.

email