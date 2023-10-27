Fatal shooting suspect sought after fight turns to gunfire in northeast Houston

HOUSTON – Houston police said charges have been filed against a suspect wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of a man on Oct. 9 in northeast Houston.

Authorities are searching for Javunte Jerome Bradshaw, 30. He has been charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of Soldem Harris, 49.

According to HPD, officers responded to a shooting call at a convenience store parking lot in the 6300 block of Eastland Street at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Oct. 9. They found Harris suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers provided medical assistance until Houston Fire Department paramedics arrived on scene.

Harris was taken to Ben Taub General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation and evidence from the scene showed Harris got into a fight with the suspect, which led to the shooting. The suspect fled the scene along with two other men in a gray 2023 Toyota Camry with Texas license plates TFR2377.

Suspect vehicle (Houston Police Department)

On Oct. 10, detectives released surveillance photos of the suspect, one of the men and the wanted vehicle.

Further investigation identified a suspect in the photo as Bradshaw. After consulting with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, charges were filed against Bradshaw.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Javunte Jerome Bradshaw, the person of interest or the wanted vehicle is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.