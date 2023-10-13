Houston community holds Israel solidarity event

Many in Houston stand in solidarity with Israel as the Israel-Hamas conflict enters its seventh day. A service took place on Thursday night at Living Hope Church, located on Fuqua Street in Southeast Houston. Event organizers encouraged attendees to remember those suffering in Israel, to keep their stories alive, and to advocate on their behalf.

“Terrorist attacks and atrocities like the ones we’ve witnessed cannot, under any circumstances, be justified,” said Livia Link-Raviv, Consul General of Israel to the Southwest.

“For the (Houston) Jewish community, what’s happening in Israel right now is not a distant conflict on the other side of the globe. This is very real; everyone in this community has a close connection to Israel,” she added.

Yafit Bar, shared a deeply personal and heartbreaking story.

“My brother was a hero, and he still is a hero,” she said.

Yafit said her brother, a 53-year-old retired Israeli soldier, died while selflessly rushing to aid civilians during the attack on Israel. Although grieving, she joined the community’s plea for peace and an end to the violence.

“We don’t want anyone to die from any side. It shouldn’t happen,” she said.

Leaders from Living Hope Church urged people not to turn a blind eye to the ongoing events and asked those willing to pray for Israel.