90º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Suspected gunman arrested in Mississippi several weeks after woman shot to death at SW Houston motel

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Crime, Houston Police Department, local, news
A man, who was wanted for fatally shooting a woman at a southwest Houston motel, was arrested on Sept. 29 after being on the run for several weeks, the Houston Police Department said. (DeSoto County Jail)

HOUSTON – A man, who was wanted for the fatal shooting of a woman at a southwest Houston motel, was arrested on Sept. 29 after being on the run for several weeks, according to the Houston Police Department.

Joshua Zimmerman, 30, also known as Vincent Guerino Juliano, was taken into custody and charged with the murder of 23-year-old Keyanna Mercer.

On Sept. 2, officers responded to the 6800 block of Hornwood Drive after they received a call that a woman had been found dead at a motel at about 8:45 p.m.

Police said Mercer was inside the motel room with at least one gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities learned that Zimmerman and Mercer had rented the room.

Officers said witnesses told them they heard screams that came from the room right before they heard a gunshot. Zimmerman was reportedly seen leaving the motel some time after the incident.

Investigators have been searching for the suspect since early September and he was arrested in Mississippi on separate felony charges.

He was booked into the DeSoto County Jail and is expected to be extradited to the Harris County Jail.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cynthia Miranda graduated from UT Austin and is a proud Houstonian. She is passionate about covering breaking news and community stories. Cynthia previously covered elections, the historic 2021 Texas winter storm, and other news in East Texas. In addition to writing, she also loves going to concerts, watching movies, and cooking with her family.

email