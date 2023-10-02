Man who breached, entered restricted area at Houston IAH airport sent to prison

HOUSTON – A 36-year-old man has been sentenced to prison for illegally entering an aircraft area in violation of security requirements to commit a felony therein, U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani announced Monday.

Allan Leon Goins III pleaded guilty May 24.

U.S. District Judge Lee Rosenthal has now ordered Goins to serve 12 months and a day in federal prison to be immediately followed by three years of supervised release. The court also ordered him to pay $2,276.48 in restitution.

Prosecutors said Goins admitted he willfully breached and entered the restricted airport operations area at Houston Bush Intercontinental airport on Nov. 2, 2021. The restricted area services domestic and foreign air carriers. He evaded posted security procedures, fencing and restricted areas.

Additionally, Goins stole an Atlantic Aviation Inc. uniform, utility cart and caused damage to the cart. He evaded security and authorized personnel efforts to apprehend him causing a pursuit to ensue for over an hour in dark and foggy conditions. Authorities said they had to shut down airport runways, taxiways and the West complex operations for approximately two hours,

Ultimately, law enforcement located and arrested Goins, at which time he said they, “should have shot him.”

On Nov. 5, 2021, authorities conducted a search on articles of clothing found in the area Goins was apprehended, which revealed a loaded A Walther PPS 9mm caliber pistol.

Goins will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prison facility to be determined in the near future.