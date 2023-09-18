Man dies after being shot following multi-vehicle crash in southwest Houston; 2 suspects on the run

A person was reportedly hospitalized after being shot following a multi-vehicle crash in southwest Houston Monday afternoon, according to the Houston Police Department.

HOUSTON – A person is dead after being shot following a multi-vehicle crash in southwest Houston Monday afternoon, according to the Houston Police Department.

The incidents were reported around 2 p.m. in the 15600 block of Blue Ridge Road.

Police said possibly three to five vehicles were involved in the crash and one driver was found shot inside of a dark-colored Mercedes at the scene. The man, who family identified as a father of two, was taken to a local hospital where he were pronounced dead.

Two men from one of the vehicles involved in the crash were reportedly seen running away from the scene.

Investigators learned that the two suspects, inside of a white Volkswagen SUV, fired multiple shots from a rifle and pistol at the driver of the Mercedes.