City of Houston and community partners hold donation drive to help Morocco following deadly earthquake

HOUSTON – Following a deadly earthquake that struck the north African country of Morocco, the City of Houston is partnering with several organizations to hold a donation drive.

The first day of the drive was Saturday, Sept. 16, but the drive continues Sunday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Our hearts go out to the people of Morocco. As Houstonians, we understand the importance of solidarity during difficult times, and we are here to offer support and resources.” said Mayor Turner.

The donation drive aims to collect essential items that will be of immense help to those grappling with the aftermath of the earthquake. The needed items include tents, blankets, thermos bottles, hygiene kits, socks, shoes, first aid kits and flashlights.

There are two drop-off locations where people can donate supplies.

1. Arab American Cultural and Community Center

10555 Stancliff Rd.

Houston, Texas 77099

2. Warehouse

8500 Market St. Suite #A

Houston, Texas 77029

Donors are encouraged to bring any of the specified items (new boxed items only) to either of these locations during the designated hours.