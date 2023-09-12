VIDEO: Suspects wanted after shooting security guard multiple times at SW Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON – Multiple suspects remain on the run after they were caught on camera shooting a security guard at an apartment complex in southwest Houston back in July.

The shooting occurred on July 25 at the 88Twenty Apartments, located at 8820 Westheimer Road.

According to Houston police, officers were called to the shooting in the parking garage around 10:15 p.m. They were also made aware of possible vehicle burglaries taking place at that time.

Surveillance video revealed that the situation unfolded when a security guard confronted three suspects who were in the garage breaking into vehicles.

Police said during the confrontation, one suspect reportedly shot the guard multiple times.

Two suspects, and possibly a third, fled the garage in the Hyundai SUV, while another suspect ran out of the garage on foot.

The 29-year-old security guard is still in the hospital where he remains in stable condition with serious injuries.

Several residents at that complex have stated that safety measures have not been put in place for the past few months, including faulty garages and entry points on the property.

KPRC 2 reached out to management but have not heard back.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.