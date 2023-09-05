Furry, four-legged metal fan sneaks out to attend Metallica concert

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 25: James Hetfield of Metallica performs onstage at SoFi Stadium on August 25, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

A pup named Storm snuck into a Metallica concert in California Thursday.

The band wrote about the surprise guest at their August 25 Inglewood show on Facebook.

“You might have heard we had a four-legged fan join us for #M72LA!” reads their post, referring to their ongoing international tour. “Despite reports to the contrary, our friend Storm snuck out of her home adjacent to SoFi Stadium and made her way to the gig all by herself.”

Metallica posted a picture of the adventurous pooch seated at the venue.

“After a full night taking in the show with her #MetallicaFamily, Storm was safely reunited with her actual family the next day,” the band wrote. “She had a great time listening to her favorite songs, including ‘Barx Æterna,’ “Master of Puppies,’ and ‘The Mailman That Never Comes.’”

After the concert, Storm was taken to a nearby shelter. The furry, four-legged metalhead was reunited with her owner the next day.

“Someone who lives in area claimed the pup stating he escaped from their yard,” The Animal Hope & Wellness Foundation wrote on Facebook. “Based on the owners Facebook page, the dog looks cared for and loved. Thank you to everyone who helped to share the post. Happy that the dog found its way home.”

And dog owners, in case you were wondering -- “You definitely shouldn’t bring your furry friends to the #M72 World Tour,” the band wrote. “But this dog sure did have her day.”