Driver arrested for allegedly causing fatal crash where passenger was ejected in west Houston, fleeing scene

Driver arrested for allegedly causing fatal crash where passenger was ejected in west Houston, fleeing the scene

HOUSTON – A driver was arrested and charged after a man was fatally struck in a hit-and-run crash in west Houston, the Houston Police Department said.

Adrian James Martinez, 24, was charged with failure to stop and render aid in the 262nd State District Court.

The crash happened on Saturday at an apartment complex located in the 9000 block of South Dairy Ashford Road at about 12:05 a.m.

According to investigators, Martinez was driving a silver Honda Accord southbound at a high rate of speed on Dairy Ashford Road when he struck the curb, changed lanes and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle then crashed into two trees in the median and the car was split into two, HPD said. One of the passengers in the back seat was reportedly ejected from the car. Martinez and the front passenger fled the scene on foot to a nearby apartment complex.

Responding Houston Fire Department paramedics pronounced one passenger dead at the scene. Officers said one of the backseat passengers, 20, was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Investigators said family members at the apartment complex called the police and responding HPD officers located Martinez. He admitted to being the driver in the crash, police said.

Martinez, who showed no signs of impairment, was arrested without incident and subsequently charged for his alleged role in the crash.