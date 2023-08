Federal judge to hear arguments in lawsuit against SB 12 ‘drag ban’ in Houston.

HOUSTON – A federal district court in Houston will hear arguments in the lawsuit challenging Texas’ drag ban, Senate Bill 12.

The is set to take effect Sept. 1 and will ban any public performance that could be perceived as “sexual” where minors may be present, according to ACLU of Texas.

The law also proposes criminal penalties, including up to a year in jail, for artists, business owners and others who support them.

The ACLU of Texas and Baker Botts LLP have challenged the law.