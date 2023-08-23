Man accused of shooting officers, including US Marshal, leading to standoff in NE Harris County to face federal charges

HARRIS COUNTY – A man accused of wounding four law enforcement officers, including a U.S. Marshal, that led to a standoff in northeast Harris County is now facing federal charges.

Terran Green, 34, is charged with four counts of attempted capital murder. He was arrested following the shooting of a Harris County deputy and later shooting and wounding of three other law enforcement officers.

During his court appearance, he was denied bond and will be held in Harris County Jail until his next court appearance.

On Wednesday, federal charges were filed for Green. He is now charged with assault of a federal officer, violating the protection of officers and U.S. employees, and possession of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

What happened?

On Aug. 15, Harris County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Joseph Anderson conducted a traffic stop on Green on Homestead Road. That was when Green allegedly opened fire on Anderson, critically wounding him.

This led to the search of Green.

Green was taken into custody Thursday following a standoff that included gunfire. Three officers were wounded during the shootout before Green’s arrest.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said two Harris County deputies and one deputy U.S. marshal were wounded when they first approached a northeast Harris County home where Green was barricaded.

