Harris Co. deputy critically injured: What we know about the shooting suspect

HOUSTON – A man has been charged in an officer-involved shooting that left a Harris County deputy injured Wednesday night.

The suspect has been identified as 34-year-old Terran Green. Initially, Green’s brother, James Green, 37, labeled as a suspect and was captured on Thursday morning, according to authorities. He was then listed as a person of interest, questioned and later released from custody. Terran Green remains on the run.

The 29-year-old deputy was identified as Joseph Anderson.

What happened

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Anderson was shot while conducting a traffic stop in the 13500 block of Homestead Road. Details surrounding the shooting have not been released.

(Follow latest updates on shooting suspect)

The deputy was flown to the hospital by Life Flight. Gonzalez said Anderson underwent surgery overnight and remains in critical but stable condition.

“He will need prayers as he battles through this, so keep those prayers coming,” Gonzalez posted on Facebook.

Suspect’s criminal history

Terran Green has a criminal history that dates back to June of 2007 when he was arrested and charged for evading arrest with a motor vehicle, twice, and theft. In December of 2011, Terran Green was charged with in possession with marijuana with the intent to sale, twice.

In December of 2017, Terran Green was arrested for aggravated assault of a deadly weapon.

He was out on a $5,000 bond for felony in possession of a firearm and assault with a deadly weapon in March of 2023.

