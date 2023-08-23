3 dead after drinking milkshakes tied to a listeria outbreak in Washington state

TACOMA, Wa. – Three people have died following a listeria outbreak at a family-owned burger restaurant in Tacoma, Washington.
On Aug. 18, the Washington State Department of Health released a report confirming that listeria bacteria were found in all milkshake flavors sold at a Frugals burger restaurant in Tacoma, about one hour from Seattle.
The department reported that the bacteria led to six hospitalizations and three deaths. Those hospitalized were between the ages of 40 and 79.
“Investigators found Listeria in the ice cream machines, which were not cleaned correctly,” the department said. “No other Frugals restaurants are believed to be affected.”
