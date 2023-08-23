3 dead after drinking milkshakes tied to a listeria outbreak in Washington state

FILE - This 2002 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a Listeria monocytogenes bacterium, responsible for the food borne illness listeriosis. On Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, U.S. health officials said at least one death and a pregnancy loss are tied to an outbreak of listeria food poisoning associated with sliced deli meats and cheeses that has sickened 16 people in six states, including 13 who were hospitalized. (Elizabeth White/CDC via AP, File)

TACOMA, Wa. – Three people have died following a listeria outbreak at a family-owned burger restaurant in Tacoma, Washington.

On Aug. 18, the Washington State Department of Health released a report confirming that listeria bacteria were found in all milkshake flavors sold at a Frugals burger restaurant in Tacoma, about one hour from Seattle.

The department reported that the bacteria led to six hospitalizations and three deaths. Those hospitalized were between the ages of 40 and 79.

“Investigators found Listeria in the ice cream machines, which were not cleaned correctly,” the department said. “No other Frugals restaurants are believed to be affected.”

