Man accused of shooting officers in court

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Producer

The latest update on Terran Green

The man accused of injuring four law enforcement officers is due to appear in court Monday.

Terran Green, 34, is charged with four counts of capital murder

Green was arrested following the shooting of a Harris County deputy and later shooting and wounding of three other law enforcement officers.

Harris County Deputy Joseph Anderson was hospitalized in critical but stable condition after being shot during a traffic stop Wednesday night, leading to the search for Green.

Green was taken into custody Thursday following a standoff that included gunfire. Three officers were wounded during the shootout before Green’s arrest.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said two Harris County deputies and one deputy U.S. marshal were wounded when they first approached a northeast Harris Count home where Green was barricaded.

Green was eventually coaxed from the home uninjured.

