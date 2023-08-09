1 dead after suspected drunken driver leads police on high-speed chase in west Houston

One person died after a possible drunk driver led law enforcement on a high-speed chase on Wednesday in west Houston.

HOUSTON – One person died after a suspected drunken driver led law enforcement on an early-morning high-speed chase Wednesday in west Houston.

Houston police received a call just after 12 a.m. about a suspected drunken man in his 30s driving in the 10600 block of Westheimer Road. Officers then found the vehicle about six minutes later on Beltway 8 near Briar Forest Drive.

Police said they tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle continued to evade authorities and a chase began. Near Little York Road, the driver made a U-turn and began heading south on Beltway 8.

Police said they were trying to stop the driver so nobody would get hurt. The Department of Public Safety helicopter then joined the pursuit and officers pulled back.

The driver then took the exit off Beltway 8 to Bellaire Boulevard.

They lost control and the vehicle rolled over several times. The passenger was thrown from the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. He could face a felony murder charge.

Authorities are still investigating the case, and they encouraged people to call them if they see drunken drivers.