Major waterline break reported in the City of Bellaire after ground contracts due to heat, lack of rain

The waterline break occurred due to excessive heat and lack of rain, according to the city

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Bellaire, Texas water tower (Facebook / City of Bellaire, Texas)

BELLAIRE, Texas – Officials from the City of Bellaire are working to repair a “major waterline break” that briefly caused service disruptions to several residents and businesses on Wednesday.

According to city officials, the waterline break occurred at the intersection of Bellaire Boulevard and South Rice Avenue. The cause of the issue was determined to be due to the contraction or movement of the ground caused by heat and lack of rain.

As of Wednesday afternoon, crews from Bellaire Public Works have isolated the break for repair.

Residents and businesses in the area should now be able to access their water supply as the repairs continue. If a resident or business in this immediate area is experiencing a water disruption, the City of Bellaire encourages them to call public works to report the issue.

The intersection will remain closed until further notice.

Moriah Ballard joined the KPRC 2 digital team in the fall of 2021. Prior to becoming a digital content producer in Southeast Texas and a Houstonian, Moriah was an award-winning radio host in her hometown of Lorain, Ohio and previously worked as a producer/content creator in Cleveland. Her faith, family, and community are her top passions.

