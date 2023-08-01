88º
Man injured in shooting outside home in north Harris County

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

A man was injured in a drive-by shooting outside of his home Tuesday morning. (KPRC)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man was injured after he was shot outside of his home Tuesday morning.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office said a woman called authorities after her husband was shot in their driveway and was possibly robbed in the 21900 block of Catoosa Drive. The man was taken to the hospital.

Witnesses told Pct. 4 they saw a black sedan speeding from the scene and driving to Northcrest Village.

This case is still being investigated and EMS was headed to the home.

KPRC 2 is working to get the latest information.

