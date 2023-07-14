Beaumont Highway shutdown in east Harris County after crash involving motorcycle

HARRIS COUNTY – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said Beaumont Highway is closed in both directions after a major crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle.

The crash happened at 1503 Gulf Pump Road.

@HCSOTexas deputies are investigating a major crash at 1503 Gulf Pump Rd, involving a vehicle and motorcycle. Lifeflight has been requested for the driver of the motorcycle. Beaumont Hwy is currently closed in both directions, from FM 2100 through just

1/2 pic.twitter.com/7NppOJ63gF — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 14, 2023

The sheriff’s office said Lifeflight has been requested for the driver of the motorcycle.

Beaumont Highway is closed between FM 2100 through just west of the San Jacinto River.