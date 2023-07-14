90º

Beaumont Highway shutdown in east Harris County after crash involving motorcycle

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

HARRIS COUNTY – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said Beaumont Highway is closed in both directions after a major crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle.

The crash happened at 1503 Gulf Pump Road.

The sheriff’s office said Lifeflight has been requested for the driver of the motorcycle.

Beaumont Highway is closed between FM 2100 through just west of the San Jacinto River.

