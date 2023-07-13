Proposal denied to build parking lot near Olivewood Cemetery, Houston’s oldest African-American cemetery

HOUSTON – A proposal to put a parking lot near Olivewood Cemetery, Houston’s oldest African-American cemetery, has been denied.

Incorporated in 1875, the more than-eight-acre Olivewood Cemetery, nestled against the banks of White Oak Bayou, is a historic resting place for many freed slaves and some of Houston’s earliest Black residents. Last year, it was recognized as one of the most endangered historic places in our country.

“This is a national treasure right here in Houston. There is so much Houston history at rest here in Olivewood,” said Jasmine Lee, a member of the descendants of Olivewood.

Many of the group’s members are descendants of the people who are buried in the cemetery. As development continued to close in on Olivewood, those fighting to preserve it said they had hoped developers would have had a complete archeological survey done of the land before moving forward with plans to build a parking lot right next to the burial site. They said it’s part of a five-story sports complex.

“Years ago, there was no fence separating this property and so there’s always been speculation that there could be burials in this vicinity or on this lot,” said Charles Cook.

They also said more concrete is the last thing the area surrounding the cemetery needs, fearing that it would jeopardize the integrity of this historic burial site by making it even more prone to flooding and erosion.

“The cemetery is the green space that takes all of the flooding. The cemetery is already eroding. you can go in the back and see where it is caving into its own ravine because of the bayou flooding,” said Caitlin Conner.

Olivewood is in Houston City Council Member Abbie Kamin’s district. In a letter she sent to the planning commission last month, Kamin said, in part, “This...is about protecting Olivewood Cemetery and the access to it for generations to come.”

“They can’t rest in peace. So, we’re hoping these people can rest in peace finally,” Cook said.

The Houston Planning Commission met Thursday evening. KPRC 2 reached out to the planning commission and Maximo, the developer, for comments. We are awaiting their responses.