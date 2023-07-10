Target back-to-school deals: How teachers, students can save on school supplies

Target is launching its back-to-school shopping season with appreciation deals for teachers and college students.

Target announced it’s expanding its annual Teacher Appreciation Event to offer teachers a one-time 20% discount on their entire purchase. The retailer is also offering college students a 20% discount on an entire shopping trip through Target Circle, the retailer’s free-to-join loyalty program.

“Our back-to-school and back-to-college assortment features a broad range of essentials that are priced right for all families,” Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer at Target, said in a statement. “From on-trend Cat & Jack outfits and fun and functional Room Essentials dorm décor, to supplies of all kinds from Mondo Llama and top national brands, Target has everything to help students from pre-K to college start the school year in affordable style. We’re also pleased to expand our 20% teacher discount across the entire store and on Target.com, to provide teachers with even greater value on the items they need for their classrooms. Both teachers and students can count on Target for all their school-year gear at great prices.”

Target Circle Teacher Appreciation

Target is expanding its teacher savings event, which runs from July 16 to Aug. 26, beyond school supplies to give teachers a one-time 20% discount on their entire purchase, either in-store or online. All K-12 teachers, homeschool teachers, teachers working at daycare centers and early childhood learning centers, university or college professors and vocational/trade/technical school teachers with valid identification are eligible for the discount.

Target Circle College Student Appreciation

College students who are members of Target Circle and have a valid student I.D. can save on back-to-college essentials with a one-time 20% discount on their entire shopping trip, July 16 to Aug. 26.

More ways to save on back-to-school essentials at Target

The retailer’s biggest sale of the season, Target Circle Week, is July 9-15. Target is offering savings on food and beverage, beauty, everyday essentials, electronics and more. The sale is exclusively for Target Circle members.