Family, friends gather as Houston rapper Big Pokey laid to rest

Brittany Taylor, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – Family members and close friends gathered to remember Houston rapper Big Pokey as he was laid to rest at a private funeral Saturday morning.

Big Pokey, whose real name was Milton Powell, died June 18 after suffering a medical emergency while he was on stage in Beaumont. He was 48.

He started his rap career in the early 1990′s with Houston producer DJ Screw.

The rapper’s first full-length album, “Hardest Pit in The Litter,” was released in 1999. He was well-known for his freestyle and was on the epic June 27th freestyle.

Rapper Lil’ KeKe says Big Pokey was a “gentle giant.”

Fans and other figures in the music industry left an outpouring of support on social media in the wake of Big Pokey’s death.

He was a graduate of Yates High School and leaves behind a wife and three children.

