FRIENDSWOOD, Texas – A dumpster truck driver is injured after possibly suffering a medical episode and crashing into a building in Friendswood.

Houston police responded to the crash in the 220 block of West El Dorado Blvd. near Glen West around 11 a.m.

Responding officers said witnesses pulled the driver out of the truck after the crash and attempted to do CPR until a medical team arrived.

The driver’s condition is currently unknown.