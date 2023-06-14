Houston man battling rare genetic condition says he’s inspired him to teach others to love themselves, no matter what

HOUSTON – A group in the Houston area is now rallying behind their loved one who they said is dealing with a rare genetic condition that is impacting his overall quality of life.

According to a GoFundMe account, friends are asking those in the community to band together and ‘RALLY for REGGIE B,’ who was diagnosed with Neurofibromatosis (NF).

The disorder reportedly caused a 49-pound tumor on Reggie’s left leg, tumors disfiguring his face, and many tumors growing on the nerves inside and outside his body.

His friends said Reggie has lost both a beloved brother and a cherished nephew when doctors took multiple attempts to operate on both of their tumors, which are similar to the ones Reggie has.

Additionally, the 58-year-old has reportedly faced various challenges recently, both losing his mother and having his home foreclosed on and auctioned off, which led his friends to start the GoFundMe to help cover his housing and living expenses.

The GoFundMe read, “Reggie’s severe disability and limited mobility render him unable to work or earn a living. Barely scraping by on meager social security funds, he now faces the harrowing reality of overwhelming rent payments, threatening his stability.

Reggie dreams of a life unburdened by the ceaseless anxiety, uncertainty, and fear he faces each day, a life many of us too often take for granted. Astonishingly, despite his battles, Reggie remains a beacon of unwavering optimism, pouring his heart into lifting others.”