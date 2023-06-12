95º

LIVE

Local News

Woman missing after possibly becoming disoriented traveling from Arkansas to Houston; vehicle spotted in Mississippi

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Missing person, Missing woman
Woman missing after possibly becoming disoriented during travels from Arkansas to Houston; Sheriff says she may be in MI (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – Deputies are searching for a 74-year-old woman who they said went missing over the weekend as she was traveling from state to state.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Margaret Bradford was reportedly driving from Arkansas and was supposed to be headed to Houston on Saturday, June 10.

It is believed that during Bradford’s trip, she possibly became disoriented in her direction of travel.

Law enforcement officials in Shreveport, Louisiana said they have spotted her vehicle in the Mississippi area.

Additionally, Bradford’s phone battery was low when she last spoke to her family.

Bradford is described as standing 5′4″, weighing approximately 140 lbs. She has hazel eyes and blonde hair.

It is believed that she is driving a White 2010 Toyota Tundra bearing Texas plate #9794BA.

Anyone with information concerning Bradford’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Missing Persons Unit, at (713) 755-7427 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-8477.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Moriah Ballard joined the KPRC 2 digital team in the fall of 2021. Prior to becoming a digital content producer in Southeast Texas and a Houstonian, Moriah was an award-winning radio host in her hometown of Lorain, Ohio and previously worked as a producer/content creator in Cleveland. Her faith, family, and community are her top passions.

email

twitter