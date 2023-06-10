2 injured after apartment resident involved in shootout with 2 other men in west Houston

Two men were injured in a shootout at an apartment complex in west Houston on Saturday.

The Houston Police Department was dispatched just before 3:30 a.m. to the 8600 block of Woodway Drive.

According to authorities, there have been several vehicle thefts in the apartments.

A 60-year-old resident has surveillance cameras, and he saw footage of two men about 30 years old enter the complex through a large hole in a fence.

The older man went to advise the other men to get off the property. When he approached them, they took out a pistol and started shooting. Police said the 60-year-old man also had a pistol and fired several shots.

He was shot once in the leg. A second man was shot several times, and he later made it to a stairwell at the apartments.

A resident found the man and called officers. The second man is in critical condition.

The 60-year-old man was taken to the hospital and expected to be OK.

The third man involved ran away and possibly took the gun with him.

Police said they do not know if the other two men lived in the apartment complex, and they have video of the incident.

All the men have not been identified. If you have any information about the case, you should call police at 713-308-3100.