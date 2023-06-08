Magnolia West baseball seeks first state title

They are trying to win the schools first state title

Texas – The Magnolia West Mustangs made program history last weekend after reaching the state tournament for the first time, and now they are looking to finish the job with a pair of wins in Round Rock.

They’re led by first-year head coach, Travis Earles, who has helped them to a 34-5 record. It also pays to have two stud arms in Caylon Daggert and James Ellwanger.

The pair are part of the Magnolia West baseball team, and refer to themselves as “D.I.R.T.Boys,” which stands for “Discipline, Investment, Response and Team over me.”