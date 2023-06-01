Watch live: Rally held outside federal court in Houston as revised DACA program goes before judge

HOUSTON – A rally will be held outside a federal courthouse in Houston Thursday as a judge heard oral arguments on the legality of the 2022 DACA rule.

DACA which stands for “Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals,” is a program that grants temporary legal status to immigrants brought to the United States as children.

In 2021, Houston Judge Hanen ruled that the 2012 DACA memo was unlawful, which suspended new applications for DACA. However, current DACA recipients were allowed to renew.

A revised version of a federal policy that prevents the deportation of hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the U.S. as children is set to be debated Thursday before a federal judge who previously ruled the program illegal.

In October of 2022, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals also ruled that the 2012 DACA memo was unlawful, though they allowed for renewals to continue, according to the release. The Fifth Circuit Court sent the case back down to Judge Hanen for his consideration of the new 2022 DACA rule.

As Judge Hanen hears those arguments, a group of DACA recipients and undocumented immigrants from across the country gathered at the courthouse and will hold a news conference at 12 p.m. to demand that the program remains in place.

The group will also emphasize the need for Congress to legislate permanent solutions by passing the Registry Bill.

FIEL, an immigrant-led Civil Rights organization based in Houston, will also be present at the rally.

“I along with the hopes and dreams of 600,000 DACA recipients will be present in Houston, TX on Thursday, Jun. 1st to listen to our lives being debated,” said Cesar Espinosa, Executive Director, FIEL. “We have been here before and will more than likely be here again until a permanent solution is presented to us. We are tired of going through this process but we hope that this will remind the congress and the President that the immigrant community is still here waiting for reform. We don’t expect an immediate change to the program but anything can happen.”

