Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes to surrender to federal prison in Texas Tuesday

FILE - Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes leaves federal court in San Jose, Calif., March 17, 2023. On Monday, April 10, Holmes was rebuffed in her attempt to stay out of federal prison while she appeals her conviction for the fraud she committed while overseeing a blood-testing scam that exposed Silicon Valley’s dark side. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

BRYAN, Texas – Elizabeth Holmes is set to surrender to federal prison in Bryan, Texas on Tuesday to begin serving her sentence.

Holmes, 39, was the Chief Executive Officer of the company Theranos, which stated it created a groundbreaking medical device that could identify diseases by only using a few drops of a person’s blood. She was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for defrauding investors.

Holmes was convicted by a jury in January on three counts of wire fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit fraud, and was ordered to pay $452 million in restitution, according to the Associated Press.

Holmes was acquitted on four additional counts of fraud and conspiracy. These charges were initially made because she allegedly misled patients hoping to use Theranos’ services.

She is surrendering after a federal appeals court denied Holmes’ request to remain out of prison while she tried to overturn her conviction.

Before she was sentenced, Holmes had appeared on the cover of Business Magazines and said to be the next Steve Jobs.

Related Stories:

Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes guilty of fraud and conspiracy