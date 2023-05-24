Texas artist designs 70 pairs of Topo Chico-inspired shoes for company

A Texas man created some really refreshing shoes.

Jose Vela, 34, from Waxahachie, Texas loves the delicious bubbliness of the Topo Chico sparkling water. He even based his birthday party on the drink, WFAA wrote.

Coca-Cola, which owns Topo Chico, recently ordered some shoes from him based off his design inspired by the drink. Vela is an artist, and he created the first pair of the shoes some years ago, according to WFAA.

Coca-Cola saw his fresh shoes, and Vela was originally worried they would be upset he used their brand. Instead, they emailed him to order 77 pairs, WFAA stated.

The shoes are the same color as Topo Chico. They’re bright green, yellow and red. They have the word Topo on the left side of the shoe and Chico written on the right side. Born in Mexico is also painted on the sneakers.

The order from Coca-Cola is the largest order he has received, and he finished it in April.

According to WFAA, Vela had quit his job to focus on doing art full-time a few days before Coca-Cola contacted him. He said this showed him he is on the right path.