Suspect charged for allegedly shooting up SW Houston club ‘Swagger,’ striking bystander in chest

HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against a suspect accused of injuring a woman while firing shots in the “Swagger” nightclub in southwest Houston on Thursday, according to the Houston Police Department.

Hadassah Lundy, 37, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault of a public servant.

Police said they were called to the bar and learned from two other officers, who were working an extra job at the nightclub, that a female suspect left and then returned saying she left money inside. When she was refused entry into the bar, Lundy retrieved a firearm and fired multiple rounds inside, investigators said.

A 44-year-old woman was shot in her chest and transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

Lundy fled the scene in a vehicle but then later returned on foot. Officers were able to detain her after a short pursuit on foot in a parking lot across the street from the bar, HPD said.