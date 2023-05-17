Katy Star Pizza hoping to reunite owners with lost vintage photo album

The owners of Star Pizza in Katy found a vintage photo album at their location, and they’re trying to return it to its rightful owner.

They found the album more than a month ago in a corner of one of the tables.

When the restaurant owners opened the book, they found photos from many years ago. There were also documents inside that listed a Waco, Texas address.

The business hoped the family would return the next day asking for their special album, but that still hasn’t happened. The shop owners believe the people who left the album came to the restaurant with a group.

Some people have reached out about the album, but the rightful owners have not been found.

If you are the owner or recognize anyone in the photos, call KPRC at 713-778-4910, and please let us know this is in reference to a lost photo album.

You may also leave a comment below.