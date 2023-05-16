Teen pellet gun shooting update: Judge rules $4M bond ‘enough’ for suspect accused in north Harris County case

‘Menace to kids’: $4M bond set for 17-year-old accused of shooting 4 others with pellet gun in NW Harris Co.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The bond amount for the 17-year-old accused of firing at teens walking home from school with a pellet gun will remain at $4 million, a judge ruled Tuesday.

Jordan Constantine Balderas is charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set during probable cause court last week -- $1 million per aggravated assault charge.

The incident happened on May 4, 5, and 8, while the victims -- 12, 14, 16 and 17 years old -- were walking home from school.

Balderas appeared in court on Tuesday morning, where defense attorneys pushed for his bond to be lowered to an undisclosed amount.

However, prosecutors justified that $4 million is enough, adding that the community “don’t have people like this getting out who have already shot multiple people doing more harm.”

Prosecutors also stressed that the weapon used in the shooting was similar to a .22 Caliber, described as a “low-level AR-15.”

Balderas remains in Harris County Jail.