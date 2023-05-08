Alex Murdaugh lied about dogs causing longtime housekeeper’s fatal fall, his lawyers say

Alex Murdaugh, the disgraced South Carolina lawyer convicted of killing his wife and son, lied when he said family dogs had caused a longtime housekeeper to fatally fall on his property in 2018, his lawyers said as part of a lawsuit accusing Murdaugh of life insurance fraud in the woman’s death.

Gloria Satterfield, who was employed by the Murdaugh family for more than two decades, died in 2018 of injuries from what has been described as a “trip and fall accident” at the family’s home. She was 57.

But Murdaugh “invented the critical facts” surrounding Satterfield’s death in order to receive millions of dollars in a settlement from the Nautilus Insurance Co., his attorneys said Monday in response to a lawsuit filed by Nautilus against Murdaugh and others. The company alleges that it was defrauded.

