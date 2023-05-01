Law enforcement at scene of barricaded man after welfare check in NW. Harris County

Law Enforcement investment is a part of the Harris County Bonds package before voters in November.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A SWAT team is headed to the scene of a barricaded man in northwest Harris County.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, units responded to the 9400 block of Vander Rock Dr. for a welfare check. When they arrived, they found a man barricaded inside the home with a woman and was threatening her. He has since released the woman, but remains barricaded.

.@HCSO_D5Patrol units responded to the 9400 blk of Vander Rock Dr regarding a welfare check. On scene, deputies determined an adult man was barricaded inside the residence with an adult female and was threatening her. The man has since released the woman and remains barricaded. pic.twitter.com/dPizbFBPXe — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) May 1, 2023

The sheriff’s office said a SWAT team is headed to the scene and asked people to avoid the area.