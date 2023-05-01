74º

Law enforcement at scene of barricaded man after welfare check in NW. Harris County

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A SWAT team is headed to the scene of a barricaded man in northwest Harris County.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, units responded to the 9400 block of Vander Rock Dr. for a welfare check. When they arrived, they found a man barricaded inside the home with a woman and was threatening her. He has since released the woman, but remains barricaded.

The sheriff’s office said a SWAT team is headed to the scene and asked people to avoid the area.

