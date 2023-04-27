Some Woodlands residents frustrated over planned park restrooms

THE WOODLANDS, Texas – Some people in The Woodlands are angry about a restroom project in Capstone Park in the Cochran Crossing neighborhood. They fear the facility will increase crime and create safety issues.

The restroom issue was not on the agenda for The Woodlands Township Tuesday night meeting, but most of the nearly two hours of public comment was used by people urging board members to reconsider building the restroom at the park.

The decision came after a Parks and Recreation Needs Assessment, which included 2,000 web surveys.

The Woodland’s Township board wants to improve its park system and approved the plan in August with a 7-0 vote. After much opposition from residents who live near the park, the board revisited its decision in February, and again approved it in a 6-1 vote. The entire project includes several upgrades, but the restroom is causing the most debate. Most people in opposition of the plan said safety is their biggest concern.

“Restrooms do provide a cover for people with bad intentions,” said one woman during public comment at the meeting.

Not everyone is against the plan.

“I think we have a case where the squeaky wheel is getting all of the attention. The vast majority of Cochran residents support bathrooms in our park, and I think there is a big misconception where the residents are calling it a neighborhood park. This is not a neighborhood park. This is an area park,” said the President of the Cochran Crossings Village Association Tricia Danteo.

The board decided to discuss the issue at the next meeting.